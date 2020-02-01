Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Obsessed with Gohan’s New Shield Technique

At the end of the day, Gohan simply won’t ever be the fighter that either Goku and Vegeta are, and that is totally fine. The two pure blooded Saiyans may be some of the greatest warriors in the universe, but there are definitely things that they could improve on when it comes to the fisticuff sessions they find themselves in. Gohan on the other hand is able to use his brains and status as a scholar to create new moves and strategies that may avoid his father during a regularly schedule scuffle.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Moro’s henchmen have arrived on Earth and the Z Fighters have been enlisted to stop them by the Galactic Patrol. With both Piccolo and Gohan being pitted against the absorbing powers of OG73-1, the artificial life form that is perhaps Moro’s strongest warrior, the son of Goku unleashes a brand new move that has fans taking notice. As Dragon Ball fans witnessed a brand new energy shield technique from the hybrid Saiyan, they’re taking their thoughts to social media to share with the world!

You Love To See It

Since when did Gohan learn how to make a shield. #DBSuper either way it’s nice to see all the Z fighters get their time to shine pic.twitter.com/1JSmzHTEIn — #SenjuGang #Hive 🐝 (@Ichutoke) January 26, 2020

Our Boy Gohan And Our Boy Yamcha Getting Their Shine On

I’m happy for Yamcha. He finally gets some time in the spotlight this chapter. He’s not being treated like a joke character. Also my boy Gohan developed a fucking ki shield and he and Piccolo had a nice fight against copy-cat dude. #DragonBallSuper #Manga #Ch56 pic.twitter.com/373cEvSGye — Brendan (@thecry0g3nic) January 20, 2020

They Followed Through!

Well might as well see what’s happening on Dragon Ball Super the manga-*Yamcha is kicking ass and Gohan is fighting people competently again*-holy crap they actualy followed through from the tournament of power! — The Media Hunter (@Issac232) January 23, 2020

Putting In The Work

Dude Gohan has been working in these latest Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapters….. pic.twitter.com/No2cFVzMZD — Devanthoward  (@DevanTHoward) January 22, 2020

No Longer A Soft Boy

From the newest Dragonball Super manga chapter: Part of the Z fighters have returned! Gohan no longer looking like a soft boi and Yamcha got his cool hair back!#manga #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/ZpwYbPSfrY — 🦊Spiral🦊 (@Spiral__lord) January 22, 2020

That Stuff Was Good

[Dragon Ball Super manga talk]



Goshhhhh but the Gohan and Piccolo stuff in the latest chapter was so GOOD though — Sage The Hedgehog 🍃 (@WynneCluster) January 21, 2020

We’re Here For It

Dragon Ball Super Manga is making my boy Gohan shine once again and I’m here for it — Vatosus (@_Fuentes_08) January 21, 2020

WTF Indeed!