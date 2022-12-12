Dragon Ball Super Shares First-Look at Chapter 88

Dragon Ball Super has a lot on its plate this month, and we have the manga to thank. After taking a short hiatus, the series will return shortly with chapter 88. The big comeback will welcome a new arc, and of course, fans are eager to see what the manga has in store. So of course, all eyes are on social media as our first peek at chapter 88 has gone live.

The update was spotted on the official Dragon Ball website ahead of its draft release. A single shot of chapter 88 can be found, and as you can read below, the page previewed details new info about Goku and Vegeta after leaving Planet Cereal.

"After a battle to the death on Planet Cereal, Goku and Vegeta return to Beers' Planet once Black Frieza appeared suddenly and defeated them. Seeing their overwhelming power difference, Goku and Vegeta continue training to defeat Frieza. Meanwhile on Earth..."

Dragon Ball Super CH88 First Draft!



All drafts release: December 14, 10 AM JST pic.twitter.com/s0xEKh61Kq — Hype (@DbsHype) December 12, 2022

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

As you can see, the page focuses on Goku and Vegeta as the pair continue their grueling training with Beerus far away from Earth. At one point, Goku and the God of Destruction are shown eating while Whis sits to the side. In another panel, Vegeta is seen thinking about Black Frieza, and the Saiyan seems quietly irate. There is no doubt the villain's return has brought up some bad memories for Vegeta, and Black Frieza's strength has fueled both our heroes to power up.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan | Dragon Ball Super Fans Spot Kakarot Easter Egg in 'Super Hero' | My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Heads to Netflix

However, this new Dragon Ball arc will not be about them. The story will focus on their kids instead. Goten and Trunks will head up this new arc as they take up superhero egos much like Gohan did with Great Saiyaman. This big arc is meant to showcase Earth's drama and help tie the manga to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero more easily. So if you have been wanting to see other Saiyans than Goku and Vegeta, your time is almost here!

What do you think about this first look at chapter 88? Are you hyped for Dragon Ball's return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.