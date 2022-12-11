Dragon Ball Super Manga Reveals Return Date

Dragon Ball Super is back on its A-game, and we have the manga to thank for its return. After releasing a new film in the spring, the IP has kept its head down with updates here and there while the manga's hiatus moved along as usual. It wasn't until the fall season rolled in that we learned when Dragon Ball Super might return to print. With a new arc on the way, it won't be long until Dragon Ball resumes publication, and we have learned when exactly chapter 88 will be released.

The update was given today as Dragon Ball embraced the latest issue of Shonen Jump. It was there fans were informed Dragon Ball Super will publish chapter 88 on December 20th. As usual, the new release will be featured in V-Jump under the care of artists Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro. And yes, it will bring a new arc to life.

Dragon Ball's Comeback

For fans wanting an early peek at Dragon Ball's big return, they will get a chance to preview the update on December 14th. The first drafts of chapter 88 will be released that morning through the IP's official website. So if you want to see how Goten and Trunks will settle into their big new roles, these drafts will give us an idea.

Of course, this new arc is a big one for Dragon Ball, and it does tie into the anime's latest movie. Set before Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, this arc will follow Trunks and Goten as they take after Gohan's work as an Earthbound superhero. The two heroes will get to experience the kind of situations Great Saiyaman encountered daily. And of course, fans expect the Red Ribbon Army will play some role in the pair's superhero romps.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super right now, you have plenty of time to brush up. The entire manga is available online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. Dragon Ball Super adapts all of its anime-first arcs before moving into original stories with Moro's arrival. And hopefully, the manga's original stories will be adapted to the small screen someday.

Are you excited for Dragon Ball to return to print? What do you want to see from the manga's new arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.