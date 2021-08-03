Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Vegeta's God of Destruction True Form

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has made the Prince of the Saiyans the talk of the town with his newest transformation that he learned while training beneath the god of destruction, Beerus, and while the appearance of the form is fresh, there are plenty of fan artists attempting to put their own spin on Vegeta's new power-up. While we have yet to see what Vegeta's new transformation looks like in full color, one fan artist has attempted to imagine what the Saiyan Prince's latest form will look like at its strongest.

During the Granolah The Survivor Arc, an intergalactic bounty hunter from the planet Cereal has been gunning for both the Saiyans and the alien despot Freeza, which were both responsible for the destruction of Granolah's race. Using his planet's Dragon Balls, Granolah was able to wish himself to become the "strongest mortal in the universe," and has since demolished Goku in a one-on-one fight regardless of Son's mastery of Ultra Instinct. With the bounty hunter now face to face with Vegeta, the Saiyan Prince was able to unleash his new transformation, though as readers we still aren't sure if it will be enough to put the Z Fighter on an even playing field with his opponent.

Twitter Artist Kebinth Pogi shared this brand new take on Vegeta's new transformation, giving him a purple tinge that is clearly influenced by Beerus, the cat-like God of Destruction who has been one of the biggest new characters introduced in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super:

"A God of Destruction taught me that power derived solely from instinct... is unbounded!!!" #dragonballsuper pic.twitter.com/WWcsUvau7o — KVN (@kebinthpogi) July 31, 2021

Ever since Ultra Instinct was introduced in the Tournament of Power Arc, followers of Dragon Ball wondered what course Vegeta would take and whether or not he would also attempt to learn the new transformation. With his training under the God of Destruction, it seems as if the Saiyan Prince has truly forged his own path and we're anxious to see what new tricks he'll be able to pull from his sleeve in his fight against Granolah.

What do you think of this new take on Vegeta's new transformation? Do you think the Saiyan Prince's power will be enough to take down the Cerealian warrior? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.