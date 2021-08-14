Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals the Granolah Arc's Most Difficult Task

✖

Toyotaro, the current artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, recently was a part of an interview wherein the mangaka dove into the secrets and behind-the-scenes facts that went into the creation of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and the artist shared what he considered to be the most difficult part of the latest saga. As Vegeta has recently shared an ability to unleash a brand new transformation that he learned while training with the God of Destruction Beerus, it seems that neither the Saiyans nor the intergalactic bounty hunter were the elements that caused Toyotaro the most headaches.

In the interview for the Official Dragon Ball Website, Toyotaro laid out that the creator of the insanely popular Shonen franchise, Akira Toriyama, might not be as hands-on with the property as he once was, but he still has plenty of influence when it comes to the new storylines and characters introduced. The new Dragon Ball artist shared the fact that while he was responsible for the creation of Granolah, Toriyama had come up with the idea of the Heeters, the new criminal organization that is seeking to pit the Saiyans against the Cerealian in a bid to overtake Freeza's army and rule the universe themselves.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Toyotaro laid it out that he had created several designs that were rejected for the Heeters, with Toriyama not quite able to come to a consensus on what these criminals should look like. As he states during the interview, the artist had almost given up on creating these new villains, until he took one more crack at it and created the Heeters that we know today.

Currently, in the battle between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah, the Heeters are hanging back as they wait to see which combatants will come out on top. While the Heeters themselves don't appear to be a match for the trio of brawlers, one member of the organization known as Gas is clearly hiding some major secrets when it comes to his strength. While we don't know just how powerful Gas is, it will be interesting to see how he stacks up against the Z Fighters and whether or not he'll come within shooting distance of bringing down Granolah as well.

Do you think we'll see the Heeters do the impossible and actually manage to take control of Freeza's army? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.