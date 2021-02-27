Dragon Ball Super Reveals The Heeters' Evil Business

✖

Dragon Ball Super's anime might be on hiatus, but the manga for the popular Shonen franchise has continued following the new saga of Granolah The Survivor Arc, which not only has introduced the titular bounty hunter to the world of Dragon Ball but a new collective of rogues known as the Heeters. Though many fans noted that the space pirates look somewhat similar to the villains of Dragon Ball Z's ninth movie, Bojack and his gang, it's clear that these new antagonists hold a unique position in the world of Akira Toriyama thanks to their unique modus operandi.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 69, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory.

The Heeters were first introduced at the start of the Granolah Arc, asking the intergalactic bounty hunter to bring them the body of Moro's artificial henchman OG-73i, who had the ability to absorb the powers of his opponents. Though the Heeters are clearly attempting to form a criminal organization similar to the one that Freeza has, terrorizing planets while collecting insane levels of treasure, but the new nefarious gang also peddles in collecting and selling information. On top of selling information, the Heeters also had another unique way to bring in funds.

As Granolah explains, the Heeters actually rebuilt the planet Cereal following Freeza and the Saiyans destroying the bounty hunter's race. With a new race using the planet, known as the Sugarians, the new antagonists were able to find some newfound funds in the wake of destruction left by the alien despot and the race that was formally at his disposal. In the latest chapter, the Heeters were able to learn about the existence of the Dragon Balls which could have big ramifications on the universe of the Z Fighters.

With OG-73i currently in their collection, it will be interesting to see just what the Heeters are looking to do and how they will continue to expand their wealth moving forward and whether or not they'll be brought directly in front of the Z Fighters as a result.

What do you think of the new group of villains known as the Heeters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.