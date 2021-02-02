Dragon Ball Super Promo Reveals Official Design for Heeter Army

✖

2021 has seen a brand new page being turned for Dragon Ball Super's manga with the Granolah The Survivor Arc, introducing us to a brand new bounty hunter who happens to be in the employ of a new band of space pirates known as the Heeters and the franchise has released a brand new look of the new villains in color! Though we have yet to learn a lot about the origins of the Heeters, we know about their motivations as they are looking to use the power of the artificial being known as OG-73i to overtake Freeza and his army!

In the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Heeters were introduced as the benefactors to Granolah, paying him for his dangerous mission of acquiring the body of Moro's artificial henchman. When it comes to the fearsome foursome of Elec, Maki, Oil, and Gas, the latter is the space pirates' ace in the hole as it's clear that the smallest member is the most powerful as he handily strikes down Granolah when things get a little too heated. With the final page giving us a big foreshadowing of the arrival of the "strongest being in the universe" thanks to the Oracle Fish, it definitely seems as if the Granolah Arc is looking to up the stakes from what we saw with the arrival of Moro!

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the colorful look at the new band of space pirates introduced in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, who will most likely be playing a pivotal role in the Granolah Arc with a showdown with Freeza seemingly in the cards for these new antagonists:

The Heeter Army bares a striking resemblance to other space pirates of Dragon Ball's past, with Bojack and his henchmen introduced in the ninth movie of the Dragon Ball Z franchise. Bojack and company were never made canon within Akira Toriyama's franchise, but with Dragon Ball Super: Broly giving us a new take on the Legendary Super Saiyan, perhaps the Heeters are a new version of the original space pirates of the Z series.

What do you think of the design of the Heeters? Do you think they'll manage to topple Freeza and his empire? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!