Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares What They Learned From 'Super Hero'

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero already arrived in theaters in Japan earlier this summer and will do the same this month around the world. With the movie focusing more on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga shared his thoughts on the film. In a recent interview, mangaka Toyotaro not just expressed his love of the film but also shared the lessons that he learned from the film that brought back the Red Ribbon Army.

Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama work in tandem when it comes to Dragon Ball Super's manga, with the former writing and drawing the adventures of the Z-Fighters while asking the original creator of the series for input. When it comes to the Granolah the Survivor Arc, for example, the latest storyline of the Shonen series, Toriyama assisted in the creation of the Heeters and came up with ideas for how the arc would play out while Toyotaro came up with ideas of his own. As it stands, there have been next to no hints as to where the Shonen Jump series will go following the Granolah Arc, though we would think that Super Hero might have some effect on the future of Dragon Ball across the board.

Toyotaro had this to say when it came to lessons learned from Super Hero:

"I went to watch it a number of times to learn as much as possible about Sensei's way of thinking and how he tells a story. I find that aspect fascinating and the way the story is put together is also very interesting. The jokes and their timing is hilarious. I feel like I still have a lot to learn if I want to be able to write jokes like that. So, I guess my favorite part of the movie is how much I've learned from it."

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hitting theaters in North America this month, the creative minds behind the film have already confirmed that work is underway on the next animated project in the world of the Z-Fighters. At present, however, there has been no news regarding the return of the television series, which drew to a close in 2017 with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc.

Are you hyped to learn from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it arrives in theaters later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Official Dragon Ball Website