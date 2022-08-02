Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals Their Pick Between Goku and Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super has been around for years at this point, and fans have come to know its heroes inside and out. Newcomers like Granolah have kept them on their toes, but at its core, Goku and Vegeta reign supreme as always. The pair are still fighting to prove their strength even after decades at odds. And now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is opening up about his preference between the two.

The conversation was had recently when Shueisha did an interview with Toyotaro on camera. The chat was held to celebrate the upcoming volume of Dragon Ball Super, so the publisher wanted to know whether the artist liked Goku or Vegeta more. But as it turns out, Toyotaro is not totally sure of where he stands.

"Overall, I like Goku the most," the artist shared before explaining himself further. "As an artist, depending on the scene, certain characters might be easier to draw or have interesting arcs. In volume 17, I liked Vegeta more. I liked the unveiling of Ultra Ego. For volume 19, it's gotta be Goku. Maybe I just like whoever is active in the story at that time."

As you can see, Toyotaro isn't sold on one hero over the other at all times. While they may gravitate towards Goku, the artist has moments where he leans towards Vegeta over the other. It all comes down to the story at hand and what is happening in each scene. But given the way Dragon Ball puts Goku center stage more often than not, well – you can see why Toyotaro tends to root for the Saiyan regularly.

What do you think about Toyotaro's pick between the two? Do you side with the Dragon Ball Super illustrator or not?