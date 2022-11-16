Dragon Ball Super Teaser Sparks Speculation Over Black Frieza

Dragon Ball Super has kept a low profile since its new movie dropped this spring, but fans haven't gone anywhere. The community is as big as ever, and it is always on the hunt for updates. As the manga preps its next arc, all eyes are on Shueisha as the publisher is keeping Goku out of sight these days. But thanks to a new announcement, fans are wondering whether Black Frieza has a surprise in store for them this holiday.

The update comes courtesy of Jump Festa as the annual event has started sharing its schedule for December. When the convention gets underway next month, Dragon Ball will have a stage as usual, and that means artist Toyotaro will ink something to celebrate. So of course, fans are buzzing now that Jump Festa has confirmed the series will release a colored poster to hype the event.

Could It Be Black Frieza?

With confirmation in place, fans are starting to wonder what Toyotaro might ink, and they do have a solid lead on the subject. After all, the artist does have a pattern when it comes to Jump Festa posters. Last year, Toyotaro unveiled the official color scheme for Ultra Eg when he inked a poster of Vegeta and Goku. So obviously, fans are thinking the artist might repeat history with Frieza.

After all, the villain was given a big new form just before Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus. Frieza ended the Granolah saga by showing up on Planet Cereal and wiping the floor with everyone. He was able to do this by revealing his Black transformation, and fans have yet to see an official color palette for the form. So if Black Frieza wants to put fans at ease, he'll be sure to show up in this year's Jump Festa poster.

At this time, there is no telling when Black Frieza might appear in Dragon Ball again, but fans are hoping the villain plays a role in the manga's next arc. After all, we have barely seen how strong the form is, and Frieza would be a good opponent for Vegeta and Goku to sharpen their own godly forms against.

Do you think we'll get an official look at Black Frieza this winter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.