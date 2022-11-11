Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art

It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.

Super Saiyan 4 first arrived during Dragon Ball Grand Tour's "Baby Arc", which saw a villain arrive that had a serious ax to grind with the Saiyan race, which is somewhat close to the origins of Granolah in the latest Dragon Ball Super Arc. Though Son Goku had been transformed into a child at the time thanks to a wish made by Pilaf, he was able to achieve this wild new transformation by growing his tail back. Thanks to the power of Super Saiyan 4, Goku was able to temporarily become an adult once again, with Vegeta also eventually learning the form as well, though the Saiyan Prince "cheated" by using a device that Bulma had created.

More Super Saiyan 4

In the latest Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, new Super Saiyan 4 forms were shared for Beat and Note, the protagonists of this strange spin-off series when it comes to the arcade games, with the two young avatars seemingly achieving far more transformations than Goku and Vegeta had when it came to this bestial form:

Super Saiyan 4 hasn't made its way to the main Dragon Ball Super series, though Heroes allowed fans to see one of their dream battles take place as the Goku of the Time Patrol fought against the Goku that we know, pitting this form against Super Saiyan Blue. With Gohan achieving a new form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that made him look more fearsome than ever in "Gohan Beast", perhaps we'll see a transformation in the Shonen's future that looks closer to 4.

Do you want to see Super Saiyan 4 eventually make its way into the mainstream story of Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.