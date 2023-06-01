Dragon Ball Super Hypes Black Frieza With New Key Art

Dragon Ball Super has been quiet as of late, but that won't last for much longer. The series is still thriving thanks to its manga, and these days, Dragon Ball Super is busy bringing its latest movie to the page. When this latest manga arc wraps, fans are hoping Dragon Ball will pay a visit to Frieza given his recent power boost, and the manga is now putting those readers at ease with a new key visual.

After all, Dragon Ball Super just saw a new colored volume go live in Japan, and it was there we got a new look at Black Frieza. The publication finished collecting the Granolah arc, and Dragon Ball Super fans know that storyline ended with Frieza's comeback. He took down the gang threatening Planet Cereal with ease, but don't get the wrong idea! He did not do it out of any kindness.

Official colors: Frieza one-shots Old Gas, True Ultra Instinct Goku, and Ultra Ego Vegeta with his 'Black Frieza' form.



(via @DbsHype1) pic.twitter.com/LoLbldmW5O — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) June 1, 2023

Frieza took out the thugs because they tried to double-cross him, of course. His arrival left Goku and Vegeta stunned as you can imagine. The pair could not take down Gas but Frieza did so with a single hit thanks to his new power. The villain's Black Frieza form was too powerful, and it even took out our Saiyans in a snap.

As you can see above, the colored artwork released by Dragon Ball this week is some of its crispest yet. Black Frieza can be seen very clearly as his black-white body is covered in a violet aura. In all, this new form isn't much different aesthetically speaking from Golden Frieza save for the color swap. But when it comes to power levels, well – Black Frieza can rise above Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego with ease.

These days, Goku and Vegeta are training hard to power up now that they know Frieza is ahead of them. Dragon Ball Super is focusing on Gohan right now, but these two Saiyans will take the spotlight before long. And when they do, you can expect Goku and Vegeta to bring the fight to Frieza this time.

What do you think about this latest look at Dragon Ball's newest Frieza form? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.