Dragon Ball Releases New Cover Art by Black Clover Creator

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and of course, we know the franchise has been thriving in recent years. The release of Dragon Ball Super put Goku back on the map in the mid-2010s, and his reign is continuing. From new games to films and manga, Dragon Ball has it all, and that includes a recent tribute by the creator of Black Clover.

The update comes from the Dragon Ball Gallery Project as the initiative it still alive and well. Created to honor Dragon Ball's 30th anniversary, the project has roped in manga's best artists to pay tribute to Goku and his history. Now, Yuki Tabata is tackling the series, and it marks a full-circle moment for the Black Clover artist.

Dragon Ball Volume 40 Cover by Yuki Tabata, author of Black Clover! pic.twitter.com/R5lqez71XF — Hype (@DbsHype) May 30, 2023

As you can see above, Tabata tackled volume 40 of Dragon Ball which fans will remember. Back in the day, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama inked the color cover with Gotenks in their base form. The fusion was all the rage when Toriyama tackled this cover, so of course Tabata kept the hero in focus. So if you ever wanted to see what the Black Clover creator could do with a Saiyan, here you go!

Of course, Black Clover fans were quick to pick up on how momentous this cover is for Tabata. In the past, the creator of Black Clover has sung the praise of Dragon Ball time and again. In the past, he has said his own mangaka journey began after Tabata read Dragon Ball. Obviously, it is pretty cool to see him pay homage to Dragon Ball through this gallery project now, so manga fans are a bit weepy over the whole thing.

Dragon Ball is still in p publication even decades after its release, and Toriyama is still involved in his own way. The creator oversees the story while artist Toyotaro does the manga's heavy lifting. As for Black Clover, the hit manga just entered its final act this year. Tabata puts out chapters weekly, so you can keep up with the series through Viz Media if you'd like. For more details on Black Clover, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

