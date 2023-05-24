Dragon Ball Fan Goes Viral Thanks to Their Wild Edible Cosplay

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are no names bigger than Goku. The hero has headed up the series since it began, and his legacy carries on to this day. Over the years, Goku has found ways to reinvent himself with new transformations that defy all laws, and Dragon Ball fans never fail to hype up the hero. So of course, one fan is now going viral as they gave Goku a wild edible cosplay that many would love to try out for themselves.

The work comes from a cosplay master as the man behind Low Cost Cosplay handled the look. As you can see below, the viral looks give Goku two different makeovers. In one, the fan tackles the hero's Super Saiyan God form using watermelon slices while the other brings Super Saiyan 3 Goku two life with some mangoes.

And yes, you did read that right. These two looks came together with the help of fruit. Dragon Ball never could have seen this kind of makeover coming, but it does work out.

Of course, Low Cost Cosplay is known for its outlandish, surprising looks so this Dragon Ball tribute tracks. However, we are not sure how well these cosplays fit in a budget. For one, Super Saiyan God Goku uses watermelons here to come to life, so a large fruit might run you about $10 USD. As for the mangoes, well – you need a lot of them to make Super Saiyan 3 work. A single mango can run you a little more than a $1, so this cosplay would be a pricier option. After all, you will probably need at least 20 mangoes to get Goku's wild hair going.

If you want to see more work from Low Cost Cosplay, you can find their official Twitter here. As for Goku, you can always check in on the Saiyan through the Dragon Ball Super manga. The series posts new chapters monthly, and Dragon Ball Super is currently adapting its 'Super Hero' movie arc for readers. For anime lovers, sadly, Dragon Ball is still in limbo without a TV series to keep it afloat. Most recently, Goku returned to the screen briefly in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which saw Gohan and Piccolo take center stage for once.

What do you think about this fan's iconic take on Goku and his Super Saiyan forms? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.