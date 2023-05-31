This Dragon Ball Generator Wants to Give You the Perfect Saiyan Name

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and it seems just about every anime fan knows its heroes. To be honest, Goku and Vegeta are basically legends at this point. Dragon Ball Super has only elevated the Saiyans as their reputation is bigger now than ever before. So if you want your own Saiyan name, well – a special generator is here to help you narrow the options down.

Thanks to Make It Super Easy, a Saiyan Name Generator is now open for Dragon Ball fans to use. All you have to do is signal your preferred gender and boom! You will have a Saiyan name all to yourself. For instance, I ended up with Edamama, and I am admittedly obsessed with the pick.

Of course, your selection will be different, but Dragon Ball fans should notice a common theme with all these names. From canon Saiyans to these fan-made names, the series bases its Saiyan names around a pun. They all riff off various vegetable names in English or Japanese. So if you ever wondered where Vegeta came from, well – it all goes back to vegetables.

And yes, this trend was kept throughout Dragon Ball. Goku may not adhere to the rule, but if we are being technical, the hero is really named Kakarot which riffs off carrot. Kale takes their name from the leafy green, and Cabba is obviously tied to cabbage. Even Broly is considered a pun thanks to broccoli, and this is why Caulifla is named after a cauliflower. The two veggies look similar, and both of these Saiyans have a similar berserk power.

Dragon Ball has naming conventions for many of its heroes, but its Saiyan theme is the most strict. With this in mind, you can always come up with your own, but this Saiyan Name Generator makes the whole process a bit easier. So if you are looking to cosplay a totally new Saiyan down the line, you might want to add this Dragon Ball tool to your bookmarks.

