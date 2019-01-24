‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Animators Share Special Animation Rough Cuts

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is dominating at theaters all around the world, and its success is hard to ignore. With millions of dollars in the bank, the anime proven it can reinvent itself when called to, and several animators just gave fans a peek into how the series did just that.

For those who haven’t been following Dragon Ball Super, its first film has done a lot to overhaul its style. The franchise came back to life several years ago with Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, and the series put out its actual Dragon Ball Super television show in 2015. The project was popular from the start, but its animation left much to be desired. So, the team working on Dragon Ball Super: Broly stunned fans with its updated art style and designs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, three different animators who worked on the movie stepped out to show fans how they brought a new style to Dragon Ball. For instance, Twitter user Mehdi Aouichaoui posted a rough cut reel they did of Freeza. The 2D animator may come from France, but his mastery of Freeza is just as good as what art director Naohiro Shintani could do.

One of cuts from a small sequence i could do for last Dragon ball Broly movie. Was really fun to do. Thanks Toei to gave us this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/pCsT3aMmK3 — eddmsli (@eddmsli) January 23, 2019

Aouichaoui is not the only French animator who worked on the film. An army of artists helped bring the film to life, and user Eddmsli is one of them. The animator posted a real short clip of some work they did with Goku. As you can see above, the black-and-white animation has Goku sweeping an arm across his chest defensively, and a third animator spotlighted the Saiyan even further with a rough cut of their own.

I participated on Dragon Ball Super Broly the movie.

Please look forward ! 劇場版ドラゴンボール超ブロリーに参加しました。

よろしくお願いします！#DragonBallSuperBroly #ドラゴンボール超ブロリー pic.twitter.com/enzOODRIXX — Ken Arto – アルト 健 (@KenArto) January 22, 2019

Ken Arto, a French-Japanese animator, posted a lengthy reel they did for the film. The rough cut shows Goku and Vegeta bickering outside of their training, but things get tense when the latter starts shouting. Luckily — or maybe unluckily — the two are interrupted when Bulma gets a video call from her son Trunks, and the update leads the Saiyan duo towards their big meeting with Broly.

So, how would you rank the artwork seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.