‘Dragon Ball’: Beerus Voice Actor Imagines Fighter’s’ Perfect Spin-Off

Dragon Ball Super has done more for the franchise than fans ever expected, and the series has no plans to slow down. After its TV series closed last year, Dragon Ball Super is back with its first film, and one of its star is ready to pitch a spin-off for Beerus.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Jason Douglas at the L.A. premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It was there the voice actor opened up about his interest in Beerus’ past, and he said there is enough to the God of Destruction to flesh out a whole arc if not series.

“I think you could easily do an arc. If not a spin off series,” Douglas said when asked whether Beerus had more to his backstory.

“[One] where you get to see kind of the formation of the Beerus. In some ways, Beerus at this point I think is … He’s kind of like Luke Skywalker later. The one that we see now in the movies where he’s sort of aged. He’s not the up and coming young … And that’s the thing. We’re still not sure, and I think this is what’s great about the mystery about Beerus, which is what makes him so fascinating is what we don’t know,” the actor said.

“So, we speculate. But was he sort of formed out of the cosmological dust as part of the force of nature in the universe? Or was he to some degree a mortal created type of being like the Saiyans or any of that who sort of was granted this Office of Destroyer?”

For fans, Douglas seems to be speaking their language. Dragon Ball Super welcomed dozens of characters to the franchise, but few of them have become as popular as Beerus. The gluttonous God of Destruction has become a clear fan-favorite with his popularity rivaling that of even Piccolo and Krillin. Plenty of fans have begged Shueisha and Toei Animation for more backstory on the fighter, and it seems they have a powerful ally in their corner. After all, Douglas is definitely down to explore the role some more, so here’s to hoping creator Akira Toriyama feels the same.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.