This Bootleg Dragon Ball Super: Broly Figure is the Thing of Actual Nightmares

Dragon Ball fans know the agony of a counterfeit purchase. With the franchise having grown so large, there are plenty of unsuspecting buyers out there who end up bamboozled year after year. And thanks to one recent post, fans have learned how terrifying those slip ups can be.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Matcha Rider shared a bit of hilarious (and scary) trivia about a recent Dragon Ball Super purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My bootleg Broly figure is in a constant state of agony,” the fan wrote.

As you can see below, there is no mistaking how off-brand this figure is. The clearly bootleg figure is meant to mimic the Saiyan’s appearance from Dragon Ball Super: Broly and higher-end figures from Bandai Namco for instance. However, this hilariously bad figure falls short in every way.

Not only are the colors just slightly off here, but Broly looks like he is deformed. His nose appears to be missing entirely, and his wide-open mouth is the thing of actual nightmares. This look combined with his overly large eyes makes Broly scarier than Freeza in his final form, and this Saiyan hasn’t even gone berserk yet!

Of course, Broly is far from the only character to be hit up by counterfeit anime goods. Everyone from Goku to Bulma have suffered a similar fate. While licensed products Japan are often made a peak quality, they can cost a pretty penny after shipping, taxes, and import fees come into view. Some fans may be willing to risk their money on a bootleg toy, but this figure proves what can go wrong when you go down that road… and Broly is the one who will suffer for it.

So, would you care to buy a figure of Broly like this one? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.