‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals More Foreign Theatrical Screenings

Dragon Ball Super: Broly feels like the biggest film in the franchise yet because Toei Animation has done everything it can to make the film feel like an event fans can’t miss out on.

This is especially true now that the film will screen in even more theaters worldwide now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is confirmed to open in Austraila and New Zealand in January next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will have premiere screenings planned for Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. pic.twitter.com/6pDe9Y63E7 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) October 12, 2018

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will release in theaters across Australia and New Zealand on January 24. Madman Anime will distribute the film in those regions and is planning to screen the film in over 200 theaters across Austraila, making it their biggest theatrical release yet. To top it off, there are planned premiere screenings for the film in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland though more information will be released at a later date.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, but will have special premiere screenings in Japan and the United States before then. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

The film is shaping up to be the biggest film in the franchise yet as it brings series fan-favorite Broly into the series’ canon officially, and even tweaks some of the more famous elements of the series as Bardock, the destruction of Planet Vegeta, and Goku’s first journey to Earth. There’s a lot to look forward to, and now even more fans around the world have their chance to see it too.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”