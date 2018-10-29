Toei President Shares First Reaction To ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year – and certainly the biggest feature-film release in the history of Dragon Ball. With Dragon Ball Super: Broly continuing the popular storyline of the Dragon Ball Super anime while also retconning the entire foundation of the franchise, there’s is understandably a lot riding on series creator Akira Toriyama, and Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine to put out the best Dragon Ball movie fans have ever seen.

Well, now the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly reaction is out, and the president of Toei animation is sharing it online, for every Dragon Ball fan to see:

Big thanks to @Herms98 for translating Toei director, Takashi Otsuka's thoughts on DBS Broly. If even he's impressed, then I'm sure it really is a sight to behold.



As you can see above, this first reaction to Dragon Ball Super: Broly comes from Toei Animation director, Takashi Otsuka, who seems to be wholly impressed with the work that Tatsuya Nagamine has done with the film. Otsuka seems particularly impressed with the aesthetic accomplishments of the film, with its animation and visual design all reportedly a cut above what fans have seen from the franchise in recent years. While this is obviously the opinion of a Toei executive (and should therefore be taken with a grain of $alt), it’s nonetheless a promising first impression for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

As a small note: Translator @Herms98 does clarify in the tweet thread that Otsuka’s excitement over seeing “how it’ll do overseas” shouldn’t be taken cynically, as some kind of signal that Toei execs are thinking about this film simply in terms of the international profits they can rake in. According to the translator, the finer points of Japanese language point to Otsuka saying something more along the lines of being excited to see how the international fanbase reacts to the film:

By the way, that's "how it'll do overseas" more in the sense of how people will like it rather than simply ticket sales or something like that. I was originally going to word it "how it'll be received overseas" but thought it was a bit awkward.



Fans have long been aware of the hard work that the Dragon ball Super: Broly team has been putting into the film. Various members of the cast and crew have teased how Broly will introduce a brand new Dragon Ball visual design, as well as how there are exponentially more frames of both 2D and 3D animation being pumped into the film’s epic fights, compared to what fans get in a standard anime episode. Needless to say, Toei truly wants this to be a milestone release for the franchise, and is sparing no expense to make it happen.

What do you think of the first reaction ot Dragon Ball Super: Broly?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.