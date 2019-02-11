‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Levels Up Golden Freeza’s Strength

When Freeza was brought back into the Dragon Ball Super fold in order to join Universe 7’s team in the Tournament of Power, he had mentioned how he under went mental training in order to survive his stint in Hell that increased his control over the Golden Freeza form.

This may have arguably been showcased during the Tournament of Power, but the biggest showing for his increased stamina was in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as he “fought” against Broly in this form for at least an hour.

Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue tag team doesn’t work against Super Saiyan Broly, so Goku instead distracts Broly with Freeza so that they can leave in order to practice the fusion technique. This is played for laughs, and Freeza’s pummeling is just desserts for his actions in the film, but it also sneaks in how powerful Freeza is now.

Freeza transforms into his Golden Freeza form a bit after Broly’s initial attack. When Goku and Vegeta are perfecting the Fusion Dance, they fail twice and have to wait 30 minutes for each of the failed attempts. Throughout this, it cuts back to Freeza getting trounced by Broly. But the important thing here is while Freeza may be getting beaten to a pulp, the Golden Freeza form lasts throughout the entire final act of the film.

So canonically, Freeza retains his Golden form for the two failed attempts through the conclusion of Broly and Gogeta’s final fight. He doesn’t get knocked out of the form, and he releases it himself when the fight’s over. This is a far cry from the first time he used this power, and it’s not like his performance in the Tournament of Power where he sporadically used the form over the course of its 48 minutes.

Early on in the film, Whis asks why Goku and Vegeta are continuing their training with such ferocity, and Vegeta says it’s because they need to be ready for Freeza. This is a sly way to hint that Freeza is indeed getting stronger, and may prove a bigger threat later.

Even more so, when considering that the Fusion Dance’s old rules needing an hour between each fusion attempt. If that’s still part of the canon, the Golden Freeza held his own for three hours straight. That’s fearsome.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”