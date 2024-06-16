Adult Swim Announces Get Jiro, New Series Based on Anthony Bourdain's Graphic Novel

Adult Swim has a new series in the works, Get Jiro, taking on Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's original graphic novel! Adult Swim and Warner Bros. took the stage over the course of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024 this past week to reveal more about their current and future projects now in the works. This not only included confirmations of future seasons of current hits like Smiling Friends and My Adventures with Superman, but also the announcements for many new projects they currently have in various stages of development with a few getting their official full series orders.

One of the brand new projects announced (alongside the likes of Super Mutant Magic Academy) now in the works is Get Jiro, created by Brian Gatewoord and Alessandro Tanaka for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation. This will be taking on the graphic novel, Get Jiro!, which was originally written by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose with illustrations provided by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza for DC/Vertigo comics. This will be a new half-hour series that Adult Swim teases will be "set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge."

(Photo: DC/Vertigo)

What Is Get Jiro?

Adult Swim has not set a release window or date for Get Jiro as of the time of this publication, however, nor have they revealed many concrete details about its adaptation. DC begins to tease the original Get Jiro! graphic novel as such, "Don't miss this original graphic novel from Anthony Bourdain, renowned chef, New York Times bestselling author (Kitchen Confidential, Medium Raw) and star of the Emmy-winning hit travel show No Reservations and the new series The Layover! Cowritten with Joel Rose (LA PACIFICA, Kill Kill Faster Faster) this stylized send-up of food culture and society features spectacular detailed and dynamic art by Langdon Foss."

The synopsis continues with, "In a not-too-distant future of food-obsessed L.A., where master chefs rule the town like crime lords and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurant, Jiro, a renegade and ruthless sushi chef arrives in town with strong ideas of his own. It's a bloody culinary war of epic proportions, and in the end, no chef may be left alive!"