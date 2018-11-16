‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cast Teases Franchise’s Future After ‘Broly’

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie was such a massive undertaking that Toei Animation had to put the Dragon Ball Super anime on hiatus to get it done. Well, we know that the Dragon Ball Super anime series will continue on in some form or fashion, and now the series cast is teasing fans with what that future may hold.

You can check out some translated notes from a recent news blip about the film:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are some longer notes on the DBS: Broly news segment from yesterday’s DB Heroes 8th anniversary event, with Masako Nozawa, Bin Shimada, Tatsuya Nagamine, and Akio Iyoku: pic.twitter.com/RZK0VqF1Yp — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 28, 2018

There’s a lot of transcript to read there, but the hints of Dragon Ball’s current status and future at Toei are definitely there. Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine mentions that “everyone at Toei is all fired up about DB,” right now. Editor Akio Iyoku mentions that “they’re actively expanding the world of DBS,” and that “Toriyama is more involved with this movie than any before, particularly with all the designs.”

All of these little tidbits add up to reveal some insights about what’s going on with the Dragon Ball franchise and how Toei is approaching the future. Dragon Ball Super was all about (literally) expanding the franchise universe then constantly threatening to destroy branches of that expansion (“Future Trunks” and “Universal Survival” sagas) only to end with Goku and company having a bigger universe than ever to go out and explore — and more powerful fighters than ever to battle. In short, the stage has been set for Dragon Ball to enter a bold new era, and it seems like Toei is aiming to hit that fresh ground running.

Also included in this Dragon Ball Super: Broly cast and crew interview is the indication that Broly wasn’t just a fun subject for a feature-film reboot: it’s made clear by the cast and crew that Broly, as a character, is a highly effective kick-start to what the next era of Dragon Ball will be, from its new aesthetic design to the new canon mythos that’s being established in this new film.

We’ve already broken down what the future of Dragon Ball Super should be – but what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.