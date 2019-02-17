‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Artist Shares Hilarious Paragus Comment

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s new art direction and character design is what helped build hype before the film’s official release, and that was overseen by Naohiro Shintani, who helped bring the franchise into a new era.

In an interview Shintani gave to celebrate the film’s release in Japan (via Kanzenshuu), Shintani discussed many of the thought processes that went into the new character designs. But there’s an especially comment he shares about Paragus’, in which they had to highlight how attractive and “smelly” he is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about his favorite character from the film, Shintani responds that it’s “maybe Paragus.” Explaining this, Shintani noted how director Tatsuya Nagamine had a particularly notable request when it came to designing Paragus, “Director Tatsuya Nagamine made a request that I found noteworthy: just because Paragus is a character who looks like he’s just wearing underwear doesn’t mean he should be drawn any old way, but should instead be fairly attractive, so the viewers might notice his backside and think, “looks nice.”

Along with this peculiar note that Paragus should be drawn attractively, Shintani also mentioned that designing Broly and Paragus’ shipwrecked looked had to invoke a particular smell as living alone on Vampa for 40 years probably didn’t give them many chances to keep up appearances, “…in the scene where Paragus and Broli are first found, the direction said for them to look ‘as smelly as possible.’ It’s hard to express smell in drawings, but we tried our best to convey the image of underwear that hadn’t been changed in a long time.”

Given how well fans responded to both Broly and Paragus’ design, Shintani arguably succeeded in both regards. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

via Kanzenshuu

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!