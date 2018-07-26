‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases New Look at Saiyan Homeworld

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to be introducing some exciting new canon mythos regarding the Saiyan race – specifically the “Unknown Saiyan” warrior Broly and his father Paragus, who first made their debut in the non-canon film, Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan in 1993. Part of Dragon Ball Z‘s non-canon origin story for Broly included Paragus trying to establish a New Planet Vegeta as a replacement homeworld for the Saiyan race – and some artwork from Dragon Ball Super: Broly suggests that canonized film could follow a similar route:

👀 Planet Vegeta design or something? The houses by the shore look like the ones from Dragon Ball Minus, while the top bit is a lot like the ‘New Planet Vegeta’ from Broli movie 1. pic.twitter.com/cVnzNy5gBV — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) July 21, 2018



It looks like the planet Sadala in the way Toyotarō drew it for chapter 32 It was already a mix between DB Minus’ Planet Vegeta and DBGT’s Planet Plant pic.twitter.com/57UIyWyAIC — sūpa sceptic (@samuo_z) July 21, 2018



The main question here is: what are we looking at in this art? As fans have pointed out, the house on the cliff is the spitting image of Paragus’ palace from the original Broly movie (top tweet, lower right hand corner). That palace existed on the New Planet Vegeta that Paragus had established, which was ultimately destroyed by Broly’s rampage.

On the other hand, more hardcore fans point to illustrations that were included in volume 32 of the Dragon Ball Super manga, which depict what the original Saiyan homeworld, Planet Sadala, actually looks like:

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer has one particular scene that ties to all this, in which we see a younger Broly and Paragus searching an empty Saiyan space spod for something, with implication that the pair have returned to a Saiyan homeworld after a long absence:

Yeah, it is very likely to be Sadala. Remember when Vegeta told us that it became uninhabitable because of the war? Then it’s probably what they’re trying to show us here pic.twitter.com/RKsN0ebagy — Askon (@askonedit) July 21, 2018



There excitement over getting this crucial fill-in of Saiyan backstory is currently what’s propelling the Dragon Ball Super movie into impressive ticket pre-sales – that, and the prospect of seeing Broly throwdown on the big screen, in this new animation style.

What do you think: is the artwork above Planet Vegeta? Sadala? Or somewhere else entirely? Let us know your best thoughts and theories in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.