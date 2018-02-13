‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Teases Bulma’s Return

It has been awhile since fans of Dragon Ball Super have seen anyone outside of the Tournament of Power. The anime has been focused on the deadly event for some time, but it looks like a new face will pop into the series this weekend.

After all, the preview for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode confirmed the return of Bulma. That is, for the most part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the preview for episode 128 shows Vegeta as the hero prepares for his final stand against Jiren. The Saiyan fights the Pride Trooper while Goku recovers his stamina across the arena, but things don’t go well for him. Jiren easily beats down Vegeta, but the Saiyan fights on for the sake of his pride and for Bulma.

From the Fuji TV site: “Vegeta has no power left to spare, but even so he goes to face Jiren. As he’s knocked down and his consciousness begins to fade, he hears Bulma’s voice…” Yep, “hears Bulma’s voice”. https://t.co/z1kQZMJuo6 pic.twitter.com/l2AzHkL997 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 11, 2018

Yes, you can go “aww” at that. It’s pretty cute.

According to Fuji TV, the next episode will follow Vegeta when he’s got zero energy to waste. “Vegeta has no power left to spare, but even so, he goes to face Jiren,” the site writes. “As he’s knocked down and his consciousness begins to fade, he hears Bulma’s voice…”

Of course, fans knew Bulma would be coming back into play thanks to the preview itself. The reel shows a brief close-up shot of Bulma. The heroine appears to be out of focus, but she is saying something to Vegeta. The hero is likely remembering something his wife once told him, and it will give him the energy to fight on.

So far, there is no telling what Dragon Ball Super will have Bulma do. Fans know the character’s Japanese voice actress passed away last year. Toei Animation never announced a replacement for Hiromi Tsuru, so fans think Bulma’s dialogue will be recycled for her upcoming cameo. However, there is a chance Tsuru recorded some new dialogue for the heroine’s comeback prior to her passing.

Are you excited to see Bulma again? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!