Dragon Ball Super Reveals Cell’s Latest Form

Dragon Ball Super is busy these days with its new movie, and quite a few headlines have been penned thanks to the film. After a recent delay, the movie has no set release at this point, and the anticipation has fans on edge. After all, the movie promises to give Piccolo a new form, and some expect more surprises to come from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. And thanks to a special promo, well – theories are running rampant about Cell and his new Awakened form.

After all, the villain loves fighting, and this revised form is one fans will want to analyze closely. Cell, the Awakened has made its big debut as you can see below. And judging by this form’s art, Cell becomes an even more formidable foe when he slips into this state.

Now, the form was brought to life courtesy of the Dragon Ball Super card game. The game promised fans it would release a new batch of Awakened heroes ahead of Dragon Ball Super‘s big-screen comeback. Now, the pack’s first cards have hit the Internet, and Awakened Cell is among them.

As you can see, the form focuses on Perfect Cell, and this card is labeled as a Super Combo. It shows the villain leaning forward as he reaches one arm forward to blow out an energy beam. And as usual, his wings are tucked close to his shoulders as he prepares for whatever attack will be thrown at him next.

This impressive artwork has fans cooing for Cell in a big way, and some are even hoping the villain might step back into the anime given how well this card has been received. However, the fandom is urging netizens to manage their expectations. Cell’s involvement with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is nothing more than a theory for now. Still, the film’s work with the Red Ribbon Army and androids is enough to raise suspicions, and this card is only adding fuel to that raging fire.

What do you think about Cell’s new look here? Do you think the villain needs to make a full-blown comeback in the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.