Dragon Ball Super Artist Reflects His Growth And Time With Series

Toyotaro has grown as an artist during his time working on one of the most popular Shonen manga in the world today, Dragon Ball Super, an in a recent volume of said manga, the artist went into detail regarding how he has grown and how he’s been able to hit a major milestone parallel to Akira Toriyama’s career. While Toyotaro might be the main artist on the lives of the Z-Fighters, creator Akira Toriyama still has quite the influence on the series, with a number of decisions having to go through him for approval.

Toyotaro is an artist that was made to draw Dragon Ball, with his first work drawing manga actually being a fan comic that ran under the title of Dragon Ball AF, which has a wild place within the mythos of the Shonen franchise. Continuing to work on his skill over the years, he was brought on by Shueisha, the owners of Shonen Jump, in 2012, with Toriyama himself choosing the artist to draw the series moving forward. While Akira Toriyama definitely still has a big say when it comes to the events that are taking place in the lives of Goku and his friends, Toyotaro certainly plays a significant role in the present and future of the series.

In the latest volume of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Toyotaro expanded upon how his career is stacking up against Toriyama’s and offering thanks to the support from fans:

“Thanks to your support, we’ve now reached Volume 18. In terms of volumes, we are now on part with Dr. Slump. This is the point when Toriyama-Sensei started Dragon Ball, which means I’ve finally made it to the starting line. Lack of experience is no longer an excuse! I’ll keep doing my best!”

Currently, the future of Dragon Ball Super is in the air when it comes to its anime, as Super Hero was indefinitely delayed due to the hacking of Toei Animation and the television series has yet to let fans know when, or in fact if, it will return following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc.

