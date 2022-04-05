Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Merch Sets Up a Mystery Character’s Debut

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero most likely won’t be hitting theaters in Japan this month, but that isn’t stopping the next chapter in the live of the Z-Fighters from continuing to release plenty of merchandise that gives us ideas of where the story is headed. Now, new merchandise is hinting at a “mystery character” for the movie that is set to see the Red Ribbon Army unleash a new attack upon Gohan and Piccolo as the pair attempt to protect the Earth while Goku and Vegeta are off-world.

One of the most popular theories regarding a potential character return for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s anime is that the biological nightmare and creation of Dr. Gero, Cell, will be the one to make a return from the dead. Being one of the only main villains of Dragon Ball Z not to play a role in the latest series of the Shonen franchise, putting Cell back into the game in a battle that has Gohan leading the charge sounds poetic when it comes to recreating the events of the Cell Games with new players. On top of this choice, there have also been rumors of other villains making a comeback, though nothing has been substantiated as of yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DBS Chronicles shared the new merchandise from the upcoming Shonen movie, which shows off some new artwork of the main Z-Fighters that will be participating in the battle against the Red Ribbon Army, but also hints at the idea that there is a mystery character whose identity cannot be shared as of yet:

The character in question could be one that we’re already familiar with, as the mystery fighter might in fact be Gotenks, who we recently saw introduced via other official artwork, albeit sporting his rotund look as a clear result of Goten and Trunks fumbling with the fusion dance. While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally slated to release later this month, the movie was delayed indefinitely following the hacking of Toei Animation, with there being no current word as to when fans, both in Japan and around the world, can expect Gohan and Piccolo to take on the new androids of the Red Ribbon Army.

Who do you think the mystery character will ultimately turn out to be? Who do you want to see return to the world of Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.