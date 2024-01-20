Dragon Ball Super Doubles Down on Goku's Most Surprising Loss

Dragon Ball Super's manga is finally taking the opportunity to explore the story of the Z-Fighters past the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With Cell Max and the Red Ribbon Army defeated, the question of what happens to the likes of Gohan Beast and Orange PIccolo remains. As Goku and Vegeta continue their training with Broly to prepare for a rematch with Frieza, Son seemingly can't escape one of the biggest losses of his fighting career.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 101, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero predominantly focused on Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan, it still gave some screen time to Goku and Vegeta training on Beerus' planet. While the pair of Saiyans trained with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, they also fought one another in a startling encounter. As the Saiyan Prince attempted to fight in a similar style to Universe 11's Jiren, Vegeta was able to beat Goku one-on-one for the first time in his career. Thanks to this unexpected victory, Vegeta isn't letting Son forget about his loss any time soon.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Vegeta Rubbing Salt in Goku's Wound

Chapter 101 of Dragon Ball Super gave us a long-awaited rematch between Vegeta and Broly, as the latter attempted to access his strength while keeping his rage under control. Thanks to this fact, the prince of all Saiyans was able to effectively manhandle the Saiyan brawler this time around. While Broly can stand toe-to-toe with Gogeta, he has a long way to go when it comes to keeping his anger in check.

Goku and Vegeta are informed of Gohan's progression with his Beast transformation, noting that they were most likely unable to sense it as it took place during their fight. Not wasting the opportunity to gloat, the Saiyan Prince rubs salt in Goku's wound, "Indeed. The duel which you lost to me." Goku dejectedly states that this will most likely be the highlight of Vegeta's life, and Son is probably right.

Do you think Vegeta will be able to score another victory against Goku in the future?