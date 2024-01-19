Dragon Ball Super Is Finally Ready to Turn Goku Into a God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super's 101st chapter might be one of the most anticipated in the history of the shonen manga. Finally bringing the series past the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, readers were able to not only see the return of Gohan Beast, but get a closer look at Goku, Vegeta, and Broly on Beerus' planet. While many would have thought that Vegeta would be the next in line to be Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus seems to have another candidate in mind.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 101, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The previous Granolah The Survivor Arc saw the Saiyan Prince learning to achieve a new transformation in Ultra Ego while training with Beerus. Not only did this new form increase Vegeta's power level to new heights, but it also gave the Z-Fighter a decidedly more terrifying appearance that is right in line with the deities known for destroying planets. Considering that Son Goku has mostly been training with Whis to get a better grasp on his Ultra Instinct form, the Z-Fighter doesn't appear to want the job, but he might not have a say in the matter.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Goku: God of Destruction

Following the spar between Vegeta and Broly, Goku discusses Frieza's new transformation, as Beerus tells Son to keep up his training. In a shocking twist of fate, Universe 7's God of Destruction declares that he'll choose Goku to be his successor once the anime protagonist becomes strong enough, "Once you're stronger than me? I'll nominate you as the next God of Destruction."

Unfortunately for Beerus, he might have a fight on his hands when it comes to giving Goku the job. Son responds by aiming to run it down, stating, "Like I've told you, that job's not for me..." Push comes to shove, this seems far more like a role for Vegeta and should the two Saiyans ever hit the same level of power as Beerus, he might just have the opportunity to become the next God of Destruction.

Do you think Goku will take on the role of Universe 7's God of Destruction in the future?