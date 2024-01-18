Dragon Ball Super Settles Whether Gohan Beast Surpasses Goku

Dragon Ball Super is back with a brand-new chapter, and it is bringing a big arc to its close. Some months ago, we watched the manga unpack its take on the Super Hero arc with Gohan and Piccolo. Today, Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 closes the ordeal, and it includes a little tidbit about Gohan's new power. After all, we've all wondered how the form stacks up against Goku, and it seems one person thinks Gohan just surpassed his dad.

The whole thing was laid out towards the chapter's end as we reunited with Goku and Vegeta. The pair have continued their training with Broly, and the latter is making good progress with his wild rage. During the battle, Whis brought up the drama on Earth unfolding with Cell Max, and it was their Gohan Beast came into focus.

When talking about the new form, Vegeta relayed an important message from his wife. "According to Burma, Gohan may have surpassed even us in this particular battle," he revealed. Goku is left to gawk over his son's big accomplishment, and most importantly, he does not cast any doubt on Bulma's account.

After all, Bulma knows a good fight when she see one. Over the years, she has traveled with Goku since he was a kid, and Bulma has a family of her own now with Vegeta. Time and again, she has been witness to groundbreaking battles. If she things Gohan Beast was able to surpass Goku and Vegeta, well – you have to give serious consideration to that thought.

Of course, Dragon Ball is far from done with Gohan and his new power. The epic form made its debut in the Super Hero arc, but the Dragon Ball Super manga has more to do. Hopefully, Gohan will whip out his beastly power before long, and it might just be against his dad in a training showdown.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, now is the perfect time to read the manga. The hit series is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

