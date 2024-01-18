Dragon Ball Super Finally Gives Broly vs Vegeta a Rematch

Dragon Ball Super's manga's recent chapter has been one that many readers have been waiting for. With the Super Hero adaptation now finished, the Z-Fighters' future is now anyone's guess as we see what transpires once Cell Max has been defeated and the new Red Ribbon Army was destroyed. While the recent installment seems some surprising comebacks, shonen fans also get the opportunity to see a Saiyan rematch as Vegeta and Broly have a one-on-one for the first time since Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 101, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. During the first match featuring the prince of all Saiyans and the legendary Super Saiyan, Vegeta found himself on the receiving end of a terrifying beatdown. Despite having the ability to go as high as Super Saiyan Blue, Vegeta was unable to net a victory against Broly. However, the Saiyan Prince has come a long way since these events, managing to not just increase his own power level, but also learn a new transformation by training with Beerus, Ultra Ego. So who comes out victorious in this new duel?

Vegeta Vs Broly Round Two

This time around, we aren't able to see how Broly's full power matches up against Vegeta's Ultra Ego, since the legendary Super Saiyan is aiming for something different this time around. Rather than attempting to increase his strength, Broly is trying to keep his power under control, while still managing to fight at the same time. This makes it quite difficult to take down Vegeta, but Broly does come closer to learn how to control his strength.

Dragon Ball Super, Ch. 101: The true training begins as Vegeta battles Broly one-on-one! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/dCg4wrhKsm pic.twitter.com/S2RyLVRVet — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 18, 2024

Chapter 101 of Dragon Ball Super didn't just see Vegeta and Broly fighting once again, it gave us a long-awaited reunion. Goku was able to learn of Cell Max's defeat at the hands of his son, looking to see Gohan Beast in action. Teleporting to Earth once again, this makes for the first time since the Moro Arc that Goku has come face-to-face with Gohan, potentially setting the stage to see which of the two Z-Fighters is the strongest.

