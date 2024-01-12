Dragon Ball Super Hints at a New Android

Many Dragon Ball fans have been left wondering what will take place in the manga once the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero adaptation came to an end. While many were crossing their fingers that Black Frieza would make his grand return, it seems that the shonen series has another villain that might be getting an introduction. The first preview for Chapter 101 not only confirmed that Carmine of the Red Ribbon Army will be front and center, but that a new android will also make their debut.

The title for Dragon Ball Super's one-hundredth and one chapter is "Carmine And Android 15". The shonen series has given us an Android 15 in the past, though he was only relegated to the seventh film of the Dragon Ball Z series, Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13. In the first two series of the Dragon Ball franchise, we were introduced to Androids such as 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20. When 15 was introduced in the outside of continuing movie, anime fans learned next to nothing of his background and he was killed by Vegeta almost as fast as he was introduced. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero introduced the new androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, so this new 15 will have some big shoes to fill.

Android 15's Arrival

The new first look for Chapter 101 still has a lot of mystery surrounding it, but it's clear that the Red Ribbon Army is still very much in play following the deaths of Cell Max and Magenta. Goten and Trunks are still working as the new vigilantes on the block, but it has yet to be seen whether or not they'll be strong enough to take down what is left of the Red Ribbon Army.

Dragon Ball Super CH101 Drafts (1/2).

Android 15 might have only appeared in the movies originally, but that doesn't mean that they might not take influence from the films for this new iteration. The biggest example of a Dragon Ball character making the leap from the silver screen to the main continuity is Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan who was re-imagined for Dragon Ball Super. While this iteration of Broly is far less evil than the Dragon Ball Z version, there are more than a few elements that were lifted from his original appearance.

