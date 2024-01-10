Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases What's Coming in Chapter 101

Dragon Ball Super crossed over its milestone 100th chapter with the last release of its manga last year, and now the artist behind it all has shared a very small tease about what's coming in the next chapter of the series! Dragon Ball Super's manga has reached an interesting crossroads as while the series wrapped up its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, it now has no more material from any of the anime releases to cover. And with the Dragon Ball franchise expanding in a completely new direction with Dragon Ball Daima, there won't be any material to adapt for a while.

Dragon Ball Super wrapped up the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc with Chapter 100 of the series, and it ended with the final moments of the movie itself without any tease of where the story will be going from this point. In a special segment for the Dragon Ball website ahead of the newest chapter, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro is playing coy about what to expect from the next chapter as well, "I've now drawn 100 chapters of Dragon Ball Super, and I think that Dragon Ball will continue on into the future, so I hope that I can count on everyone's support!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Coming in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101?

The odd part of the statement is Toyotaro noting that he "thinks" the series will continue, but that's complicated by the statement he released shortly after Chapter 100's release, "I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's to come after chapter 100, so please continue to enjoy the Dragon Ball Super manga!!" So while there are still no concrete details about what to expect from the next arc, it seems the artist is excited over the prospect of what's next.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 will be releasing on January 19th in Japan, and will be available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. It's yet to be officially revealed how the next arc of the series will start or what it will cover, but there's still a very powerful Black Frieza out there in the universe lingering as the strongest warrior in existence.

