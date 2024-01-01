Dragon Ball Super Artist Reexamines an Old Ultra Instinct Theory

Dragon Ball has a busy year ahead of it. If you did not know, the franchise is set to return to television this year with a new show called Dragon Ball Daima. Of course, the series will continue in print courtesy of Dragon Ball Super, and artist Toyotaro will carry on work with Son Goku. And in a brand-new interview, Toyotaro managed to stir conversation amongst fans after revisiting an Ultra Instinct theory.

The whole thing went live today as Dragon Ball began celebrating the new year. Now that 2024 is here, the official Dragon Ball webpage posted the first half of an interview with Toyotaro. It was there the artist talked about his work on the series, and he doubled down on Ultra Instinct's mastery.

During the interview, Toyotaro stressed Goku mastered Ultra Instinct during his battle with Moro. Of course, this fight dates back quite a bit. Moro was introduced in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga which dates back to 2018. For two years, Dragon Ball explored the saga which pitted Goku against Moro several times. At the end of their fight, Goku was able to use Ultra Instinct against Moro at will, and Toyotaro stresses that feat exemplifies Goku's mastery.

Of course, we know Goku is not down with the powerful form. In the last Dragon Ball Super sagas, the Saiyan has been pushed even further by Whis. The angel wants Goku to be able to access the full power of Mastered Ultra Instinct without undergoing a full transformation. To be truly powerful, Whis wants Goku to be able to tap into that power in his base form. And as of now, our Dragon Ball fave has yet to unlock that ability.

If you aren't caught up with Dragon Ball Super, the manga is easy to find. Toyotaro's hit series is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. At the end of 2023, Shueisha brought the manga's Super Hero arc to a close, and now all eyes are on the future. Toyotaro has not revealed what the next arc of Dragon Ball Super will be, but fans are hoping to find out once its January 2024 chapter drops.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!