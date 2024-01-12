Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 First Look Released

Dragon Ball Super's manga brought its adaptation of the latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, to an end. Seeing the defeat of Cell Max and the destruction of the new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army, shonen fans have been left wondering what will take place in the manga's future. With this new preview for Chapter 101, readers are given a better look as to what is to come for the Z-Fighters and what the remnants of the criminal organization might be up to following their defeat.

Warning. If you don't want potential spoilers for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 101, be forewarned that we'll be touching on spoiler territory. The new chapter title is "Carmine And No. 15", hinting at the arrival of a brand new android into the mix. While Dragon Ball Z has introduced an Android 15 before, initially in the movie "Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13", the films are normally not considered canon to the overall timeline. Magenta was killed during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but it seems that his right-hand man Carmine is aiming to steer the ship and get revenge against the Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 Preview

Chapter 101's first look sees Goten and Trunks springing back into action as the newest superheroes on the block as Carmine is attempting to make his escape. While we don't get a look at this new iteration of Android 15, it will be interesting to see if the Red Ribbon Army creation will look similar to its movie counterpart. For those hoping to see Black Frieza make a return, they might be out of luck.

Dragon Ball Super CH101 Drafts (1/2).

Title: Carmine and No. 15 pic.twitter.com/ZG3ju56kNZ — Hype (@DbsHype) January 12, 2024

2024 is set to be a big year for Dragon Ball, thanks in part to the new anime series Dragon Ball Daima. Arriving as an original story from creator Akira Toriyama, the upcoming anime will see Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters transformed into children as they attempt to reclaim their original forms. This might not be the return of the official Dragon Ball Super series to the small screen, but it's a highly anticipated comeback for Goku and company.

