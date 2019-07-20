Dragon Ball Super Reveals Moro’s Third Wish

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been testing Goku and Vegeta to lengths they have never experienced before, and its villain Planet Eater Moro has outsmarted them at every turn. Not only has his magic surprised them, and resulted in their total defeat once, no matter what they try, Goku and Vegeta can’t really figure out how to take Moro down. This is made all the worse when Moro’s third Dragon Ball wish was revealed in the latest chapter.

With the first two successful wishes on the Namekian Dragon Balls restoring him to his full magical power, it’s revealed that Moro’s third wish was to free all of the prisoners still in the Galactic Patrol’s prison.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 50 begins with a look at the Galactic Prison that Moro initially broke out of, and the Galactic Patrollers still there are pretty confident in their defenses. It’s a wonder how Moro managed to free himself in the first place, but before they can figure it out the Galatic Prison is hit by a beam of light. After this beam hits, it’s revealed that all of the cells in the prison have been opened.

After this, the prisoners all jump out of their cages and steal a ship and head to New Namek themselves. One of the prisoners, Sagan-bo, implies that this was Moro’s grand plan all along and fans see part of it unfold in Chapter 50. Moro doesn’t reveal why he set all of the prisoners free with his wish, but it’s not long before they come to his aid.

With the prisoners now attacking, and Moro draining their energy with his magic once more, Goku and Vegeta are forced to retreat. Vegeta decides to go in his own way, but it’s not quite clear why this is Moro’s third wish just yet. With the amount of teasing this mysterious third wish had, it seems odd that it was just to accomplish something he could have done with his own power.

It’s not hard to imagine Moro tearing through the prison and freeing everyone himself, but there’s still most likely a hidden reason why he used his wish for this exactly. Moro was planning something for the past 10,000 years and these are most likely pawns to use as he prepares for the next phase of his plan. He revealed he wants to tear through the universe and eat all of the planets he wants, and these freed prisoners will be a powerful tool in doing so. But…is that all they will be used for?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.