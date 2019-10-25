Dragon Ball Super Introduces Moro’s Scariest Soldier, OG73-1

The Z Fighters of Dragon Ball Super have had their hands full recently. In dealing with the world ending threat that is Moro, the ancient sorcerer with the ability to take energy from both planets and enemies alike, Goku and Vegeta have begun new training regiments that keep them from their Earth. Left alone without the two strongest Saiyans, the remaining Z Fighters find themselves fighting against Moro’s henchman, with one of them being particularly deadly in the form of the artificial warrior named OG73-I.

When Jaco confronts the Z Fighters on Dende’s Lookout, he explains the situation that they’re currently in, informing them that the Galactic Patrol desperately needs their help in the fight against Moro. In laying out the threats, Jaco explains just what OG73-I is: an artificial warrior that has the terrifying ability to copy the powers of anyone he manages to get his hands on. Specifically, when OG manages to wrap his hands around an opponent’s neck, he can steal their powers to use for himself for a half hour.

Meanwhile, on an alien planet, OG is making use of his amazing powers by eradicating the residents of said planet and managing to absorb a useful ability that allows both him, and his comrades within Moro’s army, to teleport to Earth. Encountering the Z Fighter, the alien android squares off with Piccolo after absorbing the Namekian’s power set for himself.

During the fight, OG73 shows just how dangerous he can be by defeating Piccolo, though the Namekian is luckily saved by the arrival of his former student, Gohan, promising a bigger fight to take place in the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

