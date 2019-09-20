Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52 Is Now Available

A brand-new chapter of Dragon Ball Super is now online FREE, and it is a pivotal one, indeed! Chapter 52 continues the epic battle of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc by having Goku and Vegeta each embark down the path of new training! By doing so, the Saiyan warriors each get an idea of what they need to achieve in order to finally defeat evil energy-eating sorcerer Moro, and his gang of escaped convicts! If you want to read Dragon Ball Super Chaper 52 online you can do so by clicking the preceding link. If you want the breakdown of what happens, you can read a bullet point breakdown of the major SPOILERS below!

Here’s what goes down in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52 – Obviously, SPOILERS FOLLOW:

Vegeta arrives on Yardrat and is greeted by the people there. They welcome him, and we learn Yardrat has many different races.

It’s revealed that the Yardrat people like Vegeta and Goku because Goku actually defended the planet against a Ginyu Force attack during Dragon Ball Z!

After meeting a Yardratian that can create copies of himself, Vegeta is taken to meet Elder Pybara, the person who taught Goku Instant Transmission. Pybara reveals that the secret to Yardrat techniques is Spirit (or chi) control, that can allow one to manipulate one’s own form, like shrinking, growing, phasing, or copying. Vegeta begins to train in chi control.

Meanwhile, Goku heads off with Merus to train. The two spar for a bit, before Merus reveals that he knows about the Ultra Instinct technique – and why Goku is having trouble accessing it again.

After confirming that Goku has the right mettle, Merus takes the Saiyan warrior to a Chamber of Spirit and Time, where the Galactic Patrol’s Elite agent teases the fact that the room will allow them time to train, while also allowing Merus to unleash his full powers.

Back on earth’s Guardian Watchtower, Piccolo and Dende try to reach their Namekian brethren on New Namek, but to no avail. Their session is interrupted when the The Macareni Gang arrives on Earth to loot it before handing over to Moro.

Piccolo engages the Macrenis in a fight, and easily takes them down. Unfortunately, the alien crooks trick Piccolo into thinking they’re harmless tourists, and get released.

Bulma and Hercule arrive at the Watchtower to help Jaco recruit Piccolo and the Z-fighters into the Galactic Patrol while Goku and Vegeta are busy. When Bulma learns about the Macreni Gang, she rushes off to warn Piccolo about the threat of Moro.

Bulma makes contact with Piccolo in time for the Namekian hero to apprehend the bandits, but its too late. The Macrenis get a distress call out, and Moro is now headed to Earth to make it his next meal.

