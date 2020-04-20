New Dragon Ball Super, Boruto Chapters are Now Available Online

✖

Although the weekly chapter releases in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump took a break this week due to complications of the novel coronavirus, it's still a much different case for the monthly manga chapters released in Shueisha's V-Jump magazine in Japan. Luckily, there was no delay announced for the most recent issue of the magazine and that means that new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are finally available to read online after a month long wait. While future issues are still in question at the time of this writing, at least there is something new to enjoy now!

Both chapters are now available to read completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can currently find Chapter 59 of the Dragon Ball Super manga at the following link here, and can find Chapter 45 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga at the following link here. You can also read through past releases of each series with a $1.99 USD monthly subscription!

It's been a tough wait for many fans as both series are in the middle of some pretty tense confrontations. In Dragon Ball Super, Goku has mastered the use of Ultra Instinct Sign to the point where he can now use it at will against the new villain of the series, Planet Eater Moro, and now it's going to be the deciding factor of whether or not he will be able to win this tough fight. Chapter 59 shows the first bits of this long awaited fight, and fans are all in to see how it goes!

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the villainous group Kara seems to be imploding as one of the members, Amado, has now made his way to the Hidden Leaf Village and took Shikadai hostage in the hopes that Naruto would grant him asylum in Konoha in exchange for vital information on the group. How will this hostage negotiation turn out?

