New Dragon Ball Super Chapter Gets Vegeta Trending Worldwide

Social media has become a truly transformative tool for mankind, but it can be hard to wade through. Any discord about news and current events has the potential to start a fight, but there are lighter parts to the Internet. After all, Twitter has welcomed the Prince of the Saiyan into its global trends list thanks to a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super, and fans are plenty happy about that.

For those who do not know, the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super went live, and it was a big one to take in. Chapter 61 checked in on Vegeta after the fighter cameo back to Earth to fight Moro. With Goku recovering from his loss, the Z-Fighters were stunned as they watched Vegeta make headway against Moro in battle.

As it turns out, this new chapter introduced the new technique that Vegeta learned on Yardrat. The Saiyan has mastered the ability of Forced Spirit Fission which pulled all of the energy Moro absorbed out of him. The move shocked Goku as the hero was not able to learn it years ago, but the fission is what Earth needed to take out Moro.

You can see a sample of fan reactions to the comeback below, and there are plenty more online. After all, the chapter went a long way to redeem Vegeta to fans who saw him only as a villain. And while some argue the excuses aren't in character for the Saiyan, Vegeta has clearly grown bounds since he was first introduced.

The only thing that has not changed is his inability to grab a win over Goku. Despite learning his powerful move, Moro was one step ahead, and he managed to unlock a new form before tossing Vegeta aside. It seems like Forced Spirit Fission could still take Moro down, but the solo win Dragon Ball Super fans were hoping for is not going to happen. The most they can hope for it a joint win... or else Goku is going to get all of the glory yet again.

What did you make of this newest Dragon Ball Super chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!