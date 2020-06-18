Dragon Ball Super And Boruto Naruto Next Generations New Chapters Now Available

✖

The day has arrived once again as Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have released their latest manga chapters to the world, showing off the new powers of Vegeta in the battle against Moro, as well as revealing some big secrets about the Kara Organization within the franchise that focuses on the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha! With big revelations coming out of each new manga chapter, Viz Media has certainly answered a number of questions that fans of both anime properties have been wondering for the past few months!

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, 61, Vegeta's fight against Moro has begun and the prince of the Saiyans has learned quite a few new tricks during his time on the Planet Yardrat, which was responsible for teaching Goku the technique of Instant Transmission. Unlike any power that we've seen before, Vegeta's ability makes for a big change in the world of Dragon Ball moving forward and we personally can't wait to see what other applications the new technique will be used for in the future.

(Photo: Viz Media)

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, 47, Amado of Kara is still seeking sanctuary within the Hidden Leaf Village and a big secret is revealed as to the background of Kashin Koji, the rogue ninja who seems to have more than a few things in common with Naruto's former mentor, Jiraiya. Needless to say, all isn't as it seems across the board and the ending of the chapter will certainly blow a few fans' minds!

Viz Media is offering both of these series' latest three chapters completely for free, and you can find Dragon Ball Super's manga at the link here and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga at the link here. If you wanted to read through the back catalog for each series, there's a subscription available for $1.99 a month too for these two series and the rest of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump offerings.

With these new manga chapters releasing on a monthly clip, we're looking forward to seeing where the story arcs of Moro and Kara continue to go into the future and when they will be brought to life via their anime adaptations!

What was your favorite moment from both the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and Konoha!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.