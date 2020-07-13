Dragon Ball Super Gives Sneak-Peek at Chapter 62

✖

After a tough month of waiting, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 62 is almost here and now fans have gotten a sneak peek at the next intense chapter of the series with some spoilery rough draft pages from the upcoming release. The previous chapter of the series left the fight between Planet Eater Moro and Vegeta on quite a cliffhanger as Moro desperately revealed that he had access to a new form after devouring the killer Android Seven-Three. Already seeming much stronger than Vegeta and Goku, fans have been waiting to see what Moro would do with this new form.

Chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super is currently slated to debut through Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library on July 20th for free, but if you wanted to see some of how the next chapter shapes up you can check out these rough draft pages shared by @DBSChronicles on Twitter. Last chance to avoid spoilers as you can find the draft pages in question below:

Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 62 "Desperate Situation" Draft Pages

Titled "Desperate Situation" these initial draft pages show a bit of the coming battle between Vegeta and Moro's new Android fusion form:

As the final draft page teases, it doesn't quite go well for Vegeta as he begins the next phase of the fight:

These draft pages appear to be from early on in the chapter as they pick up immediately after Moro transforms into his new Seven-Three form, and by the looks of it, it's going to be quite the tough struggle for Vegeta and the other Z-Fighters as now Moro has access to all kinds of new powers thanks to the android's copy ability. But while it seems like a desperate situation now, things could definitely change by the end of the chapter.

With Goku and Vegeta already losing to Moro, is there still a chance that the fight could swing back in their favor? What do you think? Are you excited to see what's to come in Chapter 62 of the series? Where do you think the fight against Moro will go next now that he has access to new powers? Will we see a path to victory by the end of this next chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

