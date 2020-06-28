Dragon Ball Fan Reimagines Moro's Controversial New Form

Dragon Ball can be a lightning rod for controversy, and many of its fandom debates stem from power scaling. It isn't unusual for fans to argue over a characters' transformations and that is still is the case. After all, the newest villain in Dragon Ball Super got a new form this month, and it has been met with critical reception. But thanks to one artist, fans can imagine another design for Moro's absorbed form.

For those who are not privy to the controversy, it all started because of Moro. The character debuted in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as a grand threat to the multiverse. The baddie has been jailed for some time, but Moro escaped custody to the chagrin of everyone. Not even the Grand Supreme Kai could beat Moro at his best, and Goku has been struggling to do so as well.

Things went from bad to worse this month when Dragon Ball Super upgraded Moro with a new form. The baddie absorbed his minion Seven-Three to restore his power after battling Vegeta, and it even gave him the powers that Seven-Three held. The last-minute turnaround was a tease for many, but the thing that upset them the most was Moro's humanoid look.

Now, the artist DBSKAKERU1 has given they alternate take on Moro's new form, and the fan-art is pretty perfect. This redesign honors Moro's goat race and even emphasizes them while adding in elements of Seven-Three. This form looks downright devilish to most fans, and plenty of netizens admit they prefer this look to the one found in the manga. So here's to hoping that Moro digs deep for a third form that ends up resembling this Dragon Ball Super mockup!

What do you think of these redesigns? Do you approve of the canon look or not?

