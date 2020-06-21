Dragon Ball Super Fans Have Lots to Say About Moro's New Form

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, fans know what they can expect. The franchise is beloved by millions, and creator Akira Toriyama has learned better than to rock the ship. Of course, things started to shake up when Moro was introduced in the manga's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc thanks to his design. But in a new chapter, fans were left stunned when Moro's form changed into something rather familiar.

Over on Twitter, social influencer Ken Xyro got fans buzzing when he posted a side-by-side comparison of Moro. The user wanted fans to weigh in on the baddie's new design as Moro was given a brand-new form in chapter 61. As you can see below, the look is very different, and Dragon Ball Super fans were ready to share their thoughts.

Oh and Moro's new form... Which one do you like more, old or new? pic.twitter.com/poQ05UXo4i — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) June 18, 2020

You can find a slew of those reactions below as netizens had plenty to say about the form. When Moro was first introduced, the villain was praised for his unique design as Moro was a humanoid goat wizard. It is an odd combination when written out, but Moro worked on the page. His snout and horned design were hugely popular with fans... but they are both gone now.

It turns out Moro changed his form after he absorbed the Android Seven-Three. He did so to take in the copy of himself within the henchman, so Moro has been restored to his former self and then some. After taking in Seven-Three, Moro kept his horns but did away with his goat features as he took on human features.

As you can imagine, this drastic makeover was met with chatter, and fans still have plenty to share. So if you have strong feelings about this new Dragon Ball Super form, it's about time you aired them over on Twitter.

So, what do you think about this new form? Which version of Moro do you prefer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!