Dragon Ball Super Shares Sneak Peek at Chapter 63

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter left fans on one of the most stressful cliffhangers yet, and now we have a sneak peek into Chapter 63 of the series to see what is coming next. When we last left Goku and the others, they had been utterly decimated by Planet Eater Moro's new transformation as a result of eating the killer android Seven-Three. Thanks to Moro's new copy abilities, he seems to be much stronger than any of Earth's remaining fighters and the end of Chapter 62 teases they will be getting some divine help.

The rough draft pages for the next chapter of the series have made their way online thanks to @KenXyro on Twitter, and you can find them below if you want a sneak peek into what's to come next in Chapter 63 of the series. Naturally, there are a ton of spoilers here for fans hoping to read the next chapter completely free of these first details so be sure to take caution in seeing what's next if you're not ready. Especially because Chapter 63 of the series is titled "Merus' Resolution."

Dragon Ball Super chapter 63: Merus' Resolution The beginning of the chapter is mostly just Merus bodying Moro. No sign of Goku and the gang. pic.twitter.com/RgDgyQtQGl — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) August 13, 2020

At the end of Chapter 62 of the series, Merus surprisingly arrived on Earth just after Goku and the other Z-Fighters had been defeated and essentially lost all hope of winning the battle. According to these first few pages, it seems the next chapter will be making good on this promise by having Merus actually taking action against Moro. This raises a few major questions thanks to what has been established with the Angel laws, but Merus getting into action so deliberately seems to imply there are still a few things we don't know about this multiverse as a whole. But what do you think of this first look into Chapter 63 of the series?

Are you excited to see what's coming next in Dragon Ball Super? How do you think the fight between Merus and Moro will evolve in Chapter 63 after these first pages? Is Merus truly breaking an angel law with this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

