Dragon Ball Super Draft Highlights Vegeta's Mascochistic Side

✖

The Granolah The Survivor Arc continues in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, even with Goku and Vegeta planning to leave the Earth protecting business to Gohan and Piccolo in this summer's theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Now, with a new preview arriving for Chapter 85 of the manga by Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro, the masochistic side of the Prince of all Saiyans is once again being featured as Vegeta in his Ultra Ego form is taking the battle straight to Gas, the strongest member of the Heeter criminal organization.

When last we left Goku and Vegeta in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the two Saiyans had learned how Goku's father, Bardock, was able to defeat Gas in a one-on-one battle. With Vegeta once again employing the use of Ultra Ego and Goku relying on Ultra Instinct, the two attempted to once again defeat the current strongest being in the universe but unfortunately weren't able to deliver a killing blow. Now, it seems as though the Saiyan Prince is set to take on the Heeter in a straight-up fight that might just see the Granolah Arc finally come to a close and perhaps grant Vegeta a much-needed win in the Shonen series.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared a new preview for the upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super in which Vegeta's Ultra Ego is once again going to be put to the test, though it seems as though the Saiyan Prince is set to once again rely on his masochistic side in order to attempt to claim victory:

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero already hitting theaters in Japan, spoilers have been hitting the internet that hint at some big changes for characters in the Z-Fighter roster that happen to not be Goku and Vegeta, leading many to wonder how the future of the Shonen franchise will take these ground-breaking moments and transformations into account. Without diving too big into spoiler territory, the two stars of the Granolah Arc might not be the strongest heroes around in the near future.

What do you think of this new preview for the upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super? Do you think Vegeta will actually manage to defeat Gas in their upcoming brawl? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.