Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut

Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.

The update comes from Shueisha as the team published drafts from Dragon Ball Super chapter 87. The update, which will go live in just over a week, focuses on Goku and Granolah as the pair celebrate their win against Gas. However, some fans ended up glued to the title page as Dragon Ball Super's new chapter will be titled "The Greatest Warrior in the Universe Revealed".

Obviously, these drafts do not show the whole picture of what is going down in chapter 87, but this title is already piquing curiosity. Since the Granolah arc began, the manga has been very focused on crowning the universe's strongest warrior. From Granolah to Gas and Goku, the title has changed hands several times, so no real winner was ever decided upon. But of course, this title has fans convinced a definitive winner is about to be named.

Still, there is just one problem with this revelation. Dragon Ball Super could wrap the arc nicely by passing the title to Goku or Vegeta, but the drafts for chapter 87 hint another character will show up before the end. Right now, the cliffhanger has fans convinced Frieza is joining in on the fun, and his arrival puts him in the ring for this title. The tyrant's arrival wouldn't be a surprise given his ties to the Heeters, but his last-minute appearance would complicate the Granolah arc quite a bit. And of course, Frieza would love nothing more than to drag out his return even though fans are ready for Goku to tackle his next mission.

