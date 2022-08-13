Dragon Ball Super Releases Shocking Preview For Chapter 87

The battle against Gas has, seemingly, come to a close in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. While the Granolah The Survivor Arc appears to be inching toward its finale, a preview for the next chapter of the Shonen series throws in a massive curveball. While the Heeters might have been defeated, the next installment might have a new threat appearing to the united front of the Saiyans Goku and Vegeta and the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah.

Warning. This preview for Chapter 87 of Dragon Ball Super has some serious spoilers, so be forewarned that if you don't want the Granolah Arc spoiled, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

When last we left the Granolah Arc, Vegetan and Goku were able to bury the hatchet with the Cerelian who previously wanted nothing more than to get revenge on both them and the army of Frieza. Losing his race and his mother, Granolah and the Saiyans were able to discover that the bounty hunter's mother, and his younger self, were protected by Goku's father, Bardock. Unfortunately for the Cerealian, Bardock wasn't able to save his mother from the Heeters, though Bardock was able to save him.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new draft pages for the upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super, seeing the Heeters attempting to escape while also sharing the surprising moment in which the Namekian Minaito has been shot by an energy beam that looks a little familiar:

#dbspoilers#DragonBallSuper Manga Ch87 "The Greatest in the Universe Revealed" Draft Pages

[ENG]



The chapter officially releases on 19 August!



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/htNOuUl8Qz — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) August 13, 2022

Frieza hasn't actually made an appearance in this latest arc, which is definitely surprising considering how the past of Granolah and the future schemes of the Heeters revolve around the alien despot. While not confirmed to be an attack from Frieza that felled Minaito, it sure seems to look like one of the villain's patented finger energy attacks. At present, it hasn't been confirmed whether this upcoming chapter will be the last for the Granolah Arc though throwing Frieza into the mix might hint at what is to come for the Z-Fighters.

Do you think we'll be seeing Frieza return in this new chapter or is this attack from a different villain entirely? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.